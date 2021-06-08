Dh220 million raised for UAE's first charity hospital

Named after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, the hospital will treat cancer patients.

Over Dh220 million has been raised to establish a hospital in Dubai that will help cancer patients in need.

The UAE’s first charity hospital is named after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime of service to the nation and exceptional global philanthropic achievements.

Al Jalila Foundation is investing Dh750 million in the 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.

The hospital spanning 50,000 square metres will be built in two phases. Phase 1 features 150 beds and will have the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year. It will provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis and treatment to palliative care.

Al Jalila Foundation needs Dh480 million to build the first phase and the first year of operations. The hospital is expected to open in 2023.

A special ceremony held in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, saw the donor names for the hospital being revealed.

The donors include Sheikh Ahmed, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Hamad bin Ahmad bin Sougat, the family of the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, the family of the late Abdel Wahid Hasan Al Rostamani, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Hameed Ahmed Seddiqi, Faizal E. Kottikollon, Shabana Faizal, Dr. Rajen A. Kilachand, Raghuvinder Kataria, and PNC Menon.

During the event, Sheikh Ahmed talked about Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s humility and selfless giving that touched millions of lives.

He also talked about how his devotion to education, healthcare and orphans continued throughout his lifetime, and how the impact of his work is still seen in every corner in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will always be remembered “for giving more than he was asked, and for working silently for the service of humanity,” he said.

“There is no greater priority than health and we have an obligation to help improve the lives of the most vulnerable in society. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will bring together innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and wellbeing strategies to propel the UAE’s vision forward to become a leader in cancer care," he added.

"The hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality healthcare within reach for all.”