News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dh10,000 fine, jail for drug abuse in the UAE

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 16, 2020
File photo

Law prohibits use of narcotics and psychotropic or prescription-only drugs.

The UAE Public Prosecution has reiterated their call against the use of drugs and psychotropic substances especially among youths stressing that those found guilty will face a jail term of not less than two years and a fine of not less than Dh10,000.

Through educational messages posted on their social media accounts as part of efforts to combat the use of drugs and educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the penalties involved, the prosecutors warned that the Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 Concerning Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances prohibits the use of narcotics and psychotropic or prescription-only drugs unless one has obtained a doctor's permission.

According to Article 34 of the same law, it is not permissible to abuse narcotic substances or psychotropic substances in any form or using them personally except for treatment and only after obtaining a prescription from a physician.

"The penalty for this violation is imprisonment for a period of not less than two years for anyone found guilty of consuming the prohibited substances stipulated in the law and court may in addition to the jail sentence impose on them a fine of not less than Dh10,000," said prosecutors.

The Public Prosecution had earlier warned the public against publishing any information for the purposes of trafficking in or promoting narcotic drugs.

According officers, eliminating the plague of drug trafficking will not only protect "our young people but will also enhance the sense of safety and stability of our community."

The Public Prosecution emphasised that the UAE law, including the Federal Law no. 14 of 1995, and its amendments; has illegalised the possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for trafficking in, or promoting purposes, an offence which carries the death penalty.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201204&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209659&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 