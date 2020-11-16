Dh10,000 fine, jail for drug abuse in the UAE
Law prohibits use of narcotics and psychotropic or prescription-only drugs.
The UAE Public Prosecution has reiterated their call against the use of drugs and psychotropic substances especially among youths stressing that those found guilty will face a jail term of not less than two years and a fine of not less than Dh10,000.
Through educational messages posted on their social media accounts as part of efforts to combat the use of drugs and educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse and the penalties involved, the prosecutors warned that the Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 Concerning Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances prohibits the use of narcotics and psychotropic or prescription-only drugs unless one has obtained a doctor's permission.
According to Article 34 of the same law, it is not permissible to abuse narcotic substances or psychotropic substances in any form or using them personally except for treatment and only after obtaining a prescription from a physician.
"The penalty for this violation is imprisonment for a period of not less than two years for anyone found guilty of consuming the prohibited substances stipulated in the law and court may in addition to the jail sentence impose on them a fine of not less than Dh10,000," said prosecutors.
The Public Prosecution had earlier warned the public against publishing any information for the purposes of trafficking in or promoting narcotic drugs.
According officers, eliminating the plague of drug trafficking will not only protect "our young people but will also enhance the sense of safety and stability of our community."
The Public Prosecution emphasised that the UAE law, including the Federal Law no. 14 of 1995, and its amendments; has illegalised the possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for trafficking in, or promoting purposes, an offence which carries the death penalty.
