DFC 2020: Dubai Run to turn whole city into a running track today

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 26, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 06.26 am

Fitness enthusiasts are welcome to run any distance anywhere in the city

The entire city of Dubai will transform into a personalised running track for all ages, abilities and fitness levels on Friday. The city’s biggest, free-to-enter running event, Dubai Run, organised by the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), is inviting residents, including seasoned pros, first-time runners and those looking to brush up on their endurance skills to run any distance anywhere in the city.

Residents are welcome to run, jog or walk along any distance, any location, at any start time and with any running partner in a bid to adhere to social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The DFC is committed to creating a safe environment for one and all to be physically active. Public health and safety will remain paramount throughout the programme, with individuals advised to ensure all runs strictly follow preventative regulations as issued by the Dubai government, including social distancing,” the DFC said in a Press note.

How to become part of Dubai Run 2020?

Registration for Dubai Run is open and can be done on the www.dubairun.com website.

Upon registration, participants will receive an e-mail, guiding them on how to print a bib for the race.

The bib contains a space for participants to write their name and running distance

Runners can take a photo of themselves during the run, post it on social media and tag @dubaifitnesschallenge using #DubaiRun for a chance to win prizes worth Dh500,000 in total value

Coaching programmes were organised by seasoned runners

To help participants gear up, runners were given access to a free 28-day virtual training programme where they were given support from some of the region's leading coaches. Divided into distances of 2km, 5km and 10km, the 28-day running programme began on October 30. Coaches included leading athletes such as Abdullah Al Shehhi, an Emirati athlete who had raced 14 half marathons and seven full marathons, and Manal Rostam, the Dubai-based athlete, mountaineer, Nike Running ambassador and women’s rights activist.

Donate to an education campaign

Dubai Run has also partnered with Dubai Cares to join the fundraising campaign for ‘Education Uninterrupted’ – tackling the impact of Covid-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE. While the event remains free-to-enter, participants are invited to donate to the campaign.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com