Dewa enables electric vehicles to use smart services at 300 charging stations across Dubai

Dewa to provide free charging for non-commercial EV owners until December 31.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has added new benefits to their EV Green Charger services in a new step to promote sustainable transport in Dubai.

All commercial and non-commercial EV (electric vehicle) users can now use the Smart Charging service at more than 300 Green Charger stations across Dubai.

Dewa has also introduced a new feature wherein motorists can locate the nearest Green Charger station and check its availability.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the new step is part of the authority’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transport (EV and hybrid vehicles), and help reduce carbon emissions.

"The Green Charger initiative supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030. The initiative is a starting point for the UAE to achieve sustainable development and build a competitive economy in a carbon-free future. This is by diversifying our energy sources to ensure a sustainable environment with a strong and advanced infrastructure," Al Tayer said.

How to charge EVs:

>> Users holding a Dewa EV account, as well as guest users, can charge their electric vehicles by simply scanning the QR code placed on DEWA Green Charger stations.

>> Customers who are not registered can log in using "Guest Mode", to select charging packages, and pay their fees through multiple channels.

>> They can also charge their vehicles using Dewa’s smart app, scan the QR code at the charging stations and follow the instructions.

>> Registered customers can use their existing Dewa accounts on the smart app.

>> Dewa will provide free charging for non-commercial EV owners until December 31, 2021. Free charging will only available at public stations.

>> Users can easily locate a charging station through the website, smart app, or through map apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words and 2GIS; ride-share platforms like Careem; car navigation maps such as TomTom and Here Maps, as well as dedicated charging station platforms like Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps.

>> Commercial EV owners in the private and public sectors have to pay 29 fils per kilowatt hour for charging their vehicles.