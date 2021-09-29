Dentist, collector of 15,000 extracted teeth, bags UAE Golden Visa
Abdul Rahiman Nizar gained popularity for amassing a rare collection of all the teeth extracted so far in his career
Abu Dhabi-based dentist couple Abdul Rahiman Nizar and Simi are the latest recipients of the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
Dr Nizar has served in Abu Dhabi for 20 years, including 18 years at Ahalia Group. However, the Indian doctor gained popularity for amassing a rare collection of all the teeth extracted so far in his career.
“Teeth are the strongest part of your body. I have always liked teeth. And once into my job, I started collecting it. Soon, it became a hobby. And I began to have a varied collection, which has been helping students in their dental studies,” said Dr Nizar, who is from Kerala, India.
“Over the years, I have collected nearly 15,000 teeth. I clean each tooth with antimicrobial hydrogen peroxide and then treat it with disinfectant. Once dried, I preserve them in a box. I am aiming to see my name in record books,” said the general practitioner dentist.
Dr Nizar urges people to take care of their teeth and visit a dentist every six months.
“Early detection of any tooth decay will help to avert a situation of tooth extraction. I always try to save a tooth and opt for extraction only as a last resort,” he said.
Dr Simi, who works at Al Mafraq Medical Centre in Baniyas, has also been collecting teeth.
“We are very excited to have bagged the Golden Visa. During this pandemic, both of us served the community, sacrificing our off days,” Dr Simi said.
ALSO READ:
>> Doctor couple swap white coats for kandora, abaya
The couple have four daughters: Grade 12 student Neha, Naila in Grade 8, Naima in Grade 3 and Naira is eight months old.
Dr Nizar, who also holds a 10-year US visa, added: “We plan to spend the rest of our lives in the service of Abu Dhabi. I thank the leadership for this honour and our hospital for the support in building our careers.”
-
Government
Video: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits...
The museum will form a part of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders condole with King of Morocco on death ...
The princess was the sister of the late King Hassan II. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 75% students return to schools in Dubai;...
All students in Dubai's private schools will return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Use Google Maps to plan bus trips in real...
A new service by the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre and Google ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
The clip shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp, the glass wall ... READ MORE
-
Visa and Immigration
UAE: Apply for 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa;...
Multiple-entry tourist visa holders can stay in the UAE for a maximum ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
28 September 2021
Government
UAE: Emiratis in Sharjah Police to get minimum Dh17,500 salary
28 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December 10
28 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony