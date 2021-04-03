News
Dental Health Week 2021: UAE warns against misinformation

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 3, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The warnings were made to mark GCC Oral and Dental Health Week.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) warned against misinformation regarding dental health on its social media

In a post marking GCC Oral and Dental Health Week, which takes place from March 25 to March 31, MoHAP listed 5 tips for healthy teeth.

1-Brushing teeth for 2 minutes 2 times daily at least

2-Using dental floss once daily at least

3-Always sleep with clean teeth

4-Visit your dentist every 6 months

5-Drink water or gargle after meals to reduce food residues

The authority urged the public to follow the event for more information.




