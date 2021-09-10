Damac Hills 2: Luxury, class and style in Dubai

Community is popular due to its proximity to key locations, quality construction, green spaces and affordability

Formally known as Akoya Oxygen, Damac Hills 2 is an expansive community comprising villas, townhouses and apartments, and just a short ride away from the happening Expo 2020 site. Divided into several clusters, the community has fast become a popular residential choice due to its proximity to key locations in Dubai, quality construction, green open spaces, wide choice of floor plans, affordability, great amenities and a healthy mix of nationalities.

Like most communities that lean towards a family-centric environment designed to create a cohesive multi-cultural ambiance, Damac Hills 2 is a fantastic escape from the hubbub of everyday routine that defines city life. Carefully planned for ease of navigation, the suburb is classified into clusters, each reflecting a contemporary and modern lifestyle, yet inducing a sense of serenity and calmness that gels well with its surroundings. Known to be among of the first green residential communities in Dubai, Damac Hills 2 is carefully studded with several large green areas, ensuring an eco-friendly and sustainable environment. Moreover, as per Bayut website, the construction is made from energy efficient material, including low-emission paint and solar-powered heating system.

The community is largely divided into 5 towns, namely, Down Town, Equestrian Town, Motor Town, Sports Town and Water Town, each offering leisure various activities as per the theme. Cycling and jogging tracks, multiple community swimming pools, tennis courts, cricket pitch, basketball route and other great sport facilities are the hallmark of the burgeoning suburb. A well-established community centre that comprises several food outlets, gym, salon, ATM and a rooftop terrace, among other facilities, dot the landscape. The community also offers a petting farm and a green zone for gardeners. With a promise of more recreational facilities, the suburb is well on its way to offer a comprehensive and luxurious lifestyle for its residents.

With over 25 clusters across the wide expanse – according to the details available on Akoya Oxygen website – the community offers houses with bedrooms starting from studio apartments going up to 3 and 5BHK townhouses and 6BHK villas.

“Among townhouses, the smallest is a 3-bedroom house that spans over 1,700sqft, while the largest of villas featuring 6 bedrooms that spreads over 3,400sqft,” said a estate agent who deals in Damac Hills 2, “The 3BHK townhouses come with and without maids’ room, depending on the plot size, which can go up to 2,500sqft. Similarly, the 5-bedroom townhouses are built on two floors on varying plot sizes. The villas on the other hand offer 6 bedrooms. The diversity of the plots allows residents a wealth of choice, depending on their budget and need.”

Besides proximity to the Expo 2020 site, Damac Hills 2 offers access to the main Dubai highways, plugging it neatly to essential office and retail hubs across the city. Close to Al Qudra Road and just 25 minutes away from Umm Suqeim Expressway, the suburb connects to Sheikh Zayed Road in about 30 minutes and Dubai International Airport via Al Ain Road takes about 35 to 40 minutes. Similarly, a ride to Downtown Dubai, Mall of the Emirates and Business Bay can be anywhere between 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the traffic. Moreover, the community lies in the neighbourhood of Mudon, NSHAMA Town Square, Reem by Emaar, Dubai Sustainable City and Arabian Ranches Phase II.