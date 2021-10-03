Cyclone Shaheen: UAE’s Oman flights delayed, rescheduled

Oman Airports earlier announced that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled

The UAE airlines’ flights to Oman have been delayed and rescheduled due to Cyclone Shaheen.

Local carriers advised passengers to continue checking their websites for the latest updates about Oman.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, said its flight EY384 from Abu Dhabi to Muscat (MCT) on October 3 has been delayed due to Tropical Cyclone Shaheen affecting Muscat International Airport.

“Subsequently, the return flight EY385 from Muscat (MCT) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) scheduled on October 3 will also be delayed. Etihad Airways is monitoring the situation and will be providing continuous updates,” Etihad said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Dubai-based Emirates airline has also rescheduled a flight and said it is closely monitoring the situation.

“Due to the passage of tropical cyclone Shaheen-Gulab which is impacting Oman, Emirates flight EK866 from Dubai to Muscat, scheduled to depart on October 3, at 02:15 UAE time, has been delayed by 15 hours and 45 minutes. The flight has been rescheduled to depart Dubai at 18:00 and passengers have been notified. We are closely monitoring the situation and customers are advised to check our website for further updates. We apologise for the inconvenience,” Emirates spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for budget carrier flydubai said: “Flydubai is aware of the changing weather conditions due to cyclone Shaheen. Our flights between Dubai and Oman are currently operating to schedule and we continue to monitor the weather."

Oman Airports on Sunday announced that all flights to and from Muscat International Airport have been postponed and rescheduled until further notice to avoid any risks that may result from the direct impact of climate conditions on the airport’s operations.

On Sunday, Oman Air also announced rescheduling around two dozen of its flights connecting to Dubai, the Indian Subcontinent, the Philippines and other Middle Eastern countries due to Cyclone Shaheen.

The Gulf country’s national carrier has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes.

In addition, flights scheduled to a number of domestic destinations have also been revised due to the cyclone.