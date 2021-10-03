Cyclone Shaheen: UAE embassy in Muscat urges citizens to take precautions
Emiratis currently in Oman may return, take Covid-19 PCR test on arrival
The UAE embassy in Muscat has called on citizens visiting Oman to take precautions and follow instructions issued by competent authorities as the tropical Cyclone Shaheen hits the region.
“UAE citizens and their families, who are currently in Oman and would like to return to the UAE, can take the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival,” WAM announced on Twitter.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Saturday that the tropical cyclone Shaheen was expected to hit the eastern coast of the UAE from Saturday, October 2, with periods of high tide over low areas.
The NCM said it was expected that the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the next 24 hours.
“By Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain region and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas,” the NCM said in a statement.
UAE authorities also warned residents and visitors to avoid beaches, valleys, dams, mountainous and low-lying regions due to the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect weather conditions in the country.
