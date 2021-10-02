News
Cyclone Shaheen: Authorities review measures to tackle impact

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 2, 2021
Wam photo

NCEMA team discuss updates on tropical cyclone

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team held its second meeting today to discuss the latest updates on the tropical cyclone Shaheen.

The meeting, organised by the National, Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), was attended by representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and local police departments.

The team members reviewed a proposed set of precautionary measures to tackle any possible cyclone impact on the country, particularly in the eastern areas overlooking the Sea of Oman, and the pre-emptive measures to ensure public safety and business continuity in the affected areas.

The participants also emphasised securing critical infrastructure in coordination with the partners, including police departments and the Emirates Red Crescent.




