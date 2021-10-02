Cyclone Shaheen: Authorities review measures to tackle impact
NCEMA team discuss updates on tropical cyclone
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team held its second meeting today to discuss the latest updates on the tropical cyclone Shaheen.
The meeting, organised by the National, Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), was attended by representatives from the Interior Ministry, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and local police departments.
The team members reviewed a proposed set of precautionary measures to tackle any possible cyclone impact on the country, particularly in the eastern areas overlooking the Sea of Oman, and the pre-emptive measures to ensure public safety and business continuity in the affected areas.
The participants also emphasised securing critical infrastructure in coordination with the partners, including police departments and the Emirates Red Crescent.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Temperatures to fall significantly in October
Month marks transitional period between summer and winter in the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Oman expects storm 'Shaheen' to intensify into a...
Civil Aviation Authority urges people to exercise maximum level of... READ MORE
-
News
Burj Khalifa marks Mahatma Gandhi's birth...
Gandhi’s birth anniversary is being celebrated worldwide as... READ MORE
-
News
Cyclone Shaheen: Avoid beaches, valleys, sea,...
NCM expecting cyclone to move towards Oman coasts in the next 24 hours READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan tour Expo...
The leaders visited the Saudi, Oman and France pavilions READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Residents warned about weather change due to ...
Authorities urge residents to follow bulletins and reports. READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony