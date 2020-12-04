News
Cyclone Burevi: UAE passengers advised to contact airlines for revised timings

Revised timings of flights departing from airports in the UAE will be updated in the due course of the day.

As Cyclone Burevi is expected to hit Southern Districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday, flight operations will remain suspended at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm (UAE time) today.

Read: Cyclone Burevi: Heavy rain in south India, several flights cancelled

Airport authorities in the UAE have advised passengers flying to Thiruvananthapuram to contact airlines concerned for revised timings.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India, tweeted on Friday: “The airfield of AAI #Trivandrumairport is closed from 1000-1800 hrs IST on 4.12.20 due to #CycloneBurevi considering aircraft and passenger safety. ”

Revised timings of flights, if any, to Thiruvananthapuram departing from airports in the UAE will be updated in the due course of the day, according to data available on airline websites. Emirates Airlines flight EK522, supposed to depart from Dubai International Airport at 9.40pm today is expected to update its status only by 1.40pm, according to data available on DXB's website. Several other flights departing from airports in the UAE to Thiruvananthapuram are scheduled to fly only in the latter half of the day.

