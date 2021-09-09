UAE: Woman files case against sister for not letting her meet mother

She was also not allowed to take her own decisions.

The Personal Status Court in Fujairah is hearing a lawsuit filed by an Arab woman against her sister who prevented her from meeting her mother for long.

According to the public prosecution, the woman filed a complaint against her sister who did not let her meet their mother, who was also not allowed to take her own decisions.

The plaintiff said that she wished to see her mother, communicate with her and provide necessary care, as it is her right. But her sister deprived her of it and prevented her interactions with her mother. The mother lives along with her sister in her home.

She said she had problems with her mother, which led to disputes between them and led to her expulsion from the house. But she wanted to improve her relationship with her mother.

While the defendant confirmed before the court that she was not intentionally preventing her mother from seeing the plaintiff as she has the right to do so, her mother, however, categorically refuses to deal with the plaintiff, and the matter is no longer in her hands. The decision is taken by her mother herself, who refuses to let her enter the house.

The plaintiff's mother refused to fulfil any of her demands due to past problems between them and indicated that she does not want to move from the defendant's home to the plaintiff's.

The court adjourned the case for judgment in the next session in October.