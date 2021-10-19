Crime and Courts
UAE: Up to 1 month in jail, Dh100,000 fine for 'indecent acts' in public

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 19, 2021

The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"

The UAE Public Prosecution has issued a reminder on its social media accounts regarding speech or conduct that undermines public morals. Those who engage in such acts will be liable to legal accountability, the authority said.

Committing indecent acts in public such as yelling, calling, singing or engaging in speech that is repugnant to morals will be punishable by law.

The penalty for such acts will be imprisonment not exceeding one month and/or fine of not more than Dh100,000.

Article 361 of the Federal Penalties Law states that whosoever publicly seduces another person to commit an obscene act of immorality shall be subject to the same punishment of imprisonment and/or fine.

