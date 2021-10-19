UAE: Up to 1 month in jail, Dh100,000 fine for 'indecent acts' in public
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"
The UAE Public Prosecution has issued a reminder on its social media accounts regarding speech or conduct that undermines public morals. Those who engage in such acts will be liable to legal accountability, the authority said.
Committing indecent acts in public such as yelling, calling, singing or engaging in speech that is repugnant to morals will be punishable by law.
The penalty for such acts will be imprisonment not exceeding one month and/or fine of not more than Dh100,000.
Article 361 of the Federal Penalties Law states that whosoever publicly seduces another person to commit an obscene act of immorality shall be subject to the same punishment of imprisonment and/or fine.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Up to 5 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for destroying property
>> Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting messages with husband on Instagram
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Up to 1 month in jail, Dh100,000 fine for...
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an... READ MORE
-
Technology
Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue...
The technology was unveiled at Gitex 2021 READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of five arrested for stealing car worth ...
The gang members used chequebooks belonging to banks in the country... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: New self-driving vehicle in Ajman to...
It is equipped with 5G technology and high-speed internet READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Prophet's birthday: UAE leaders share message of...
Last week, UAE authorities declared October 21 as a public holiday... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE aims to have the highest number of women...
The country is marking October 29 as Coders Day. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings...
Operating capacity amended READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 protocols for private jets revised
All passengers must present a copy of their approved vaccination... READ MORE
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex 2021
18 October 2021
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end