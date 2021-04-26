- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Two youngsters get life in prison for drug dealing
The court also gave them another two years in jail for consuming narcotics.
Two young men, who were caught selling hashish worth Dh1,000 to an undercover police officer in Abu Dhabi, will spend the rest of their lives in jail.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance handed down the life in jail sentence to the men after they were found guilty of possessing and dealing drugs.
The court also gave the Asian men another two years in jail for consuming narcotics. One of the men will be jailed for another month for driving under the influence of drugs.
Official court documents stated that police had been notified about the pair who possessed drugs and were promoting the narcotics among youths in the country.
A police undercover agent who posed as a buyer contacted one of the men and told him he wanted some hashish.
They agreed to meet in front of one of the restaurants in the outskirts of the city where the defendant brought hashish worth Dh1,000 to the undercover police officer. The main defendant, who came driving a car, was being accompanied by his accomplice -- the second defendant.
The police officers who were waiting and watching, arrested the men after the main dealer handed over the drugs to the undercover police officer in exchange for cash. The cops had also photographed the men when they delivered the drugs to the police agent.
The police also seized the drugs from the defendants’ car. The men’s urine samples also tested positive for drugs.
During interrogation by prosecutors, the first defendant admitted to possessing and dealing drugs while the second defendant denied the charge of trafficking drugs. He said he was only accompanying the first defendant because he had come to consume drugs with him but was not a drug dealer.
The prosecutors had charged the men with possessing, dealing, and consuming drugs and demanded the court to give them harsh punishments if found guilty of the charges. The court had issued the ruling and sentenced the pair after hearing from all parties.
The men will be deported after serving their sentences.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two youngsters get life in prison for drug...
The court also gave them another two years in jail for consuming... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Grade XI students thrilled to be back in...
All Class X students were auto-promoted to Grade XI due to the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital, health...
Many of the victims were on respirators and were suffocated or burned ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai to get four water transport lines this year
The four new lines will link Deira Night Market with Al Ghubaiba... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli