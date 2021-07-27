UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder
The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-Fujairah.
The Dibba Al-Fujairah Court sentenced two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals to death after they were found to be guilty of killing a man, who also belonged to the GCC, Al Bayan reported.
The body of the murder victim, who was in his late 30s, was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-Fujairah, which is located behind a cement factory.
Investigations revealed that the victim had died of a gunshot wound.
Two suspects were sentenced to death, while others were acquitted by the court.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder
The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Media coverage of triple murder case...
Some sections of media had put out false reports relating to the case. READ MORE
-
Transport
Video: Abu Dhabi-Dubai railway tracks take shape
Etihad Rail is the national railway of the UAE. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday
Light to moderate winds... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tuition fees for 8 new schools announced
The fees are not inclusive of costs such as books, school uniforms... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Abu Dhabi: Media coverage of triple murder case...
Some sections of media had put out false reports relating to the case. READ MORE
-
News
UAE healthcare group warns of fake job scam
The group clarified that it only corresponds with applicants through... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder
The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-... READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE