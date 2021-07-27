Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder

Staff Report/Fujairah
Filed on July 27, 2021

The murder victim was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-Fujairah.


The Dibba Al-Fujairah Court sentenced two Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals to death after they were found to be guilty of killing a man, who also belonged to the GCC, Al Bayan reported.

The body of the murder victim, who was in his late 30s, was found inside a vehicle at Ghoub in Dibba Al-Fujairah, which is located behind a cement factory.

Investigations revealed that the victim had died of a gunshot wound.

Two suspects were sentenced to death, while others were acquitted by the court.




