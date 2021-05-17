- EVENTS
UAE: Two on trial for assaulting, killing colleague after quarrel
Defendants’ lawyer rule out criminal intent and argue a quarrel led to the fatal physical assault.
Two youth workers, who are of Asian origin, are facing trial at Sharjah Sharia court for the premeditated murder of their compatriot co-worker.
The investigation has revealed that the accused identified as B.S. and B.M. worked for a contracting firm and had physically assaulted their co-worker to death.
The defendants confessed to the Sharjah Police during an interrogation that the murder took place following a spur-of-the-moment quarrel, as the victim allegedly insulted the duo and used obscene language.
The public prosecutor charged the accused with the premeditated murder based on forensic reports and investigation.
However, Ibrahim Al Hosani, the defendant’s lawyer, has urged the judiciary to amend the charge of the premeditated murder to "assault that led to death", which is punishable according to Article 336 of the UAE's Penal Code, and, if proven guilty, would lead to a 10-year jail term.
He said that the crime took place after a quarrel between the defendants and the victim because the deceased had used obscene language, which angered the duo and led to the fatal physical assault.
The lawyer argued that a premeditated murder would require criminal intent. “The incident is no more than a quarrel that snowballed into
a physical assault that led to the death of the victim,” he said.
