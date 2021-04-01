- EVENTS
UAE: Roommate accused of stabbing youth to death
Court postpones hearing to facilitate talks between the victim’s family members and the accused
The Ajman Court of Appeal has postponed the hearing of a murder case in a bid to facilitate further conversation between the victim’s family members and the accused about paying the blood money.
According to the court documents, a 26-year-old Arab man was stabbed to death by his compatriot roommate.
The Ajman Police team, comprising personnel from the forensic, patrol, and criminal investigation department (CID), rushed to the scene after receiving a report and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Though the victim was rushed to Khalifa Hospital, he lost his life minutes after being admitted to the emergency room.
The investigation found that on the day of the murder, the roommates got into a squabble after consuming alcohol. The accused lost his when the victim cursed him and took out a knife and stabbed him. Then, the accused ran out of the apartment. The police managed to arrest the suspect within 24 hours of the murder.
Other residents in the building came to the victim’s rescue after they heard his scream. They informed the police about the incident.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, according to the court records.
