- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Police urge parents to protect children against online blackmail
Abu Dhabi Police urged families to inform their children about the dangers of online strangers.
Abu Dhabi Police urged families to protect their children and warned against the dangers of extortion and online blackmail.
In a video posted on its official Instagram account, Abu Dhabi Police urged families to warn their children against interacting or accepting invitations from strangers online.
They also appealed to parents to educate their children about the dangers of sharing photos, videos and personal information on the internet, social networks and electronic games.
Abu Dhabi Police also advised netizens to avoid suspicious sites, be careful when dealing with strangers, and not accept communication with them, or send private and/or sensitive data to them.
Abu Dhabi Police explained that online blackmail was based on threatening victims to publish pictures or film materials or leak classified information, in exchange for money or carrying out illegal acts.
The most common way these crimes are done was luring men by creating fake women's accounts on social media and photographing the victim in indecent situations during live video calls.
In the event of exposure to cases of electronic blackmail, Abu Dhabi Police advised the public not to respond to blackmailers’ requests, but to communicate with the 24/7 confidential Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626)
Victims could also send text messages to 2828, email aman@adpolice.gov.ae or use the Abu Dhabi Police smart app.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli