UAE: Police bust international gang for trying to smuggle drugs worth Dh35 million

209kg of crystal methamphetamine and 6.7kg of heroin seized in a major drug haul.

The Sharjah Police have busted an international drug-smuggling racket, involving six people of Asian origin, and seized 216.7 kilograms (kg) of contraband, including 209kg of crystal methamphetamine and 6.7kg of heroin, worth Dh35 million.

The narcotics, which were hidden in plastic containers inside the engine of a ship, were smuggled into the UAE via sea route and arrived at Port Khalid in Sharjah.

The gang members, who were arrested last week, were planning to clandestinely distribute the contraband across the UAE.

The Sharjah Police took the accused into custody with the help of Coast Guard and Federal Anti-Narcotic authorities.

Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, announced during a press conference that the force’s prompt action led to two major drug hauls this year.

Earlier in May, seven people of Asian origin were arrested on charges of trying to smuggle 115kg of narcotics and 51,790 tramadol tablets, which are opioid painkillers.

Lieutenant-Colonel Majid Al Assam, the director of the anti-narcotics department, Sharjah Police, said that the force acted on a tip-off and busted the racket in coordination with other government agencies, who are determined to eradicate the drug trafficking menace from the UAE.