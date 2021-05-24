UAE: Pet owner asked to refund customer Dh12,000 for selling a sick dog

Initially, the defendant gave back Dh8,000, but later made excuses to pay the rest of the sum he owed.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered a pet owner, who sold a sick dog to a woman for Dh20,000, has been asked to return the remaining Dh12,000 to her at the earliest.

Court documents showed the woman paid the cash to the defendant and when the dog was delivered to her it was found to be in poor health condition. The dog had to be taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

She asked the defendant to take the dog back and deliver the pet after it fully recovered from ill-health.

However, the complainant gave back Dh8,000 to the woman and pleaded his inability to pay the rest of the sum because he had spent it.

She filed a lawsuit, demanding a refund of the remaining Dh12,000 and also another Dh18,000 as compensation.

She submitted transcripts of their telephonic conversation in the court to back her claims.

The defendant said in court that he was willing to refund her the remaining Dh12,000 as and when he would have the cash.

He also maintained that he couldn’t give her back the dog, as its health condition was yet to improve.

The court ordered him to refund her Dh12,000 and also pay for her legal expenses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com