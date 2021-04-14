Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

UAE: Mother loses custody of 3 kids; court finds her guilty of neglect

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021
Alamy.ae

Lower courts’ ruling dismissed by the Federal Supreme Court

A mother has lost the custody of her three children, which was granted to her ex-husband, because she was found to be negligent and unable to take good care of them.

The Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi overruled an earlier lower courts’ order that had granted the custody of the children to the mother.

Court documents showed that the father had filed a lawsuit demanding custody of his three children be given to him instead of his ex-wife.

The father cited the criminal antecedents of the convicted brothers of his ex-wife, who belongs to a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nation.

He alleged that since his ex-wife and three children were staying with her brothers, the bad influence of the convicted persons would corrupt young, impressionable minds.

He also argued that the children have passed the cut-off age required to stay with their mother.

The father’s plea was turned down by the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court.

But the UAE’s apex court ruled in the father’s favour and granted him the custody of his three children.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20181128&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=181129278&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 