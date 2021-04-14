UAE: Mother loses custody of 3 kids; court finds her guilty of neglect

Lower courts’ ruling dismissed by the Federal Supreme Court

A mother has lost the custody of her three children, which was granted to her ex-husband, because she was found to be negligent and unable to take good care of them.

The Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi overruled an earlier lower courts’ order that had granted the custody of the children to the mother.

Court documents showed that the father had filed a lawsuit demanding custody of his three children be given to him instead of his ex-wife.

The father cited the criminal antecedents of the convicted brothers of his ex-wife, who belongs to a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nation.

He alleged that since his ex-wife and three children were staying with her brothers, the bad influence of the convicted persons would corrupt young, impressionable minds.

He also argued that the children have passed the cut-off age required to stay with their mother.

The father’s plea was turned down by the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court.

But the UAE’s apex court ruled in the father’s favour and granted him the custody of his three children.

