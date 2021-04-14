- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Mother loses custody of 3 kids; court finds her guilty of neglect
Lower courts’ ruling dismissed by the Federal Supreme Court
A mother has lost the custody of her three children, which was granted to her ex-husband, because she was found to be negligent and unable to take good care of them.
The Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi overruled an earlier lower courts’ order that had granted the custody of the children to the mother.
Court documents showed that the father had filed a lawsuit demanding custody of his three children be given to him instead of his ex-wife.
The father cited the criminal antecedents of the convicted brothers of his ex-wife, who belongs to a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nation.
He alleged that since his ex-wife and three children were staying with her brothers, the bad influence of the convicted persons would corrupt young, impressionable minds.
He also argued that the children have passed the cut-off age required to stay with their mother.
The father’s plea was turned down by the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court.
But the UAE’s apex court ruled in the father’s favour and granted him the custody of his three children.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli