UAE: Man uses policeman's lost driving licence for 5 years, on trial
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic offence and found to be transporting alcohol.
A 43-year-old Arab man is on trial at Dubai Criminal Court for using the driving licence of a Dubai police officer for five years. The 25-year-old cop lost his wallet – containing the licence and Emirates ID - back in 2016.
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic offence and found to be transporting alcohol. The man has been referred by Dubai public prosecution on charges of using an official document in the name of other and impersonating him.
Police investigations revealed the driving licence used by the accused belonged to a police officer from one of the GCC countries. After the officer lost his wallet along with the licence, he lodged a ‘lost’ report in August in 2016 before being issued a replacement licence card.
According to the Dubai public prosecution, a traffic policeman accidentally stopped a vehicle driven by an Arab man and found out that the car registration had expired. He told the driver that it would be impounded. Then he asked for the driving licence and ownership papers of the vehicle. The accused claimed that the car belonged to his friend. But the policeman insisted on seizing the vehicle and follow the stipulated procedure.
As soon as he called the recovery truck to transport the car to the confiscation yard, the rattled driver admitted that he had alcoholic drinks hidden in a box in the vehicle, which was examined and seized.
He also confessed that his real name was not as mentioned in the driving licence. The police found out that he covered up the truth so he could use the licence of the cop.
