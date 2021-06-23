UAE: Man stabs wife 11 times in Dubai, gets 25-year jail term

He took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and then called the police.

A Nepalese national has been sentenced to life in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of premeditated murder of his wife. He had stabbed her 11 times in the head, chest, neck and abdomen at the entrance of her residence in Dubai.

He has to serve 25 years in prison, which is the maximum term for imprisonment in the UAE, to be followed by deportation to his home country.

Police records showed that the murder occurred on September 25, 2020, and he was arrested outside 21st Century Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road.

He got married to the victim in 2019.

In June last year, he came to know from his friends that she was in an illicit relationship.

He called the victim several times about her illicit affair on September 25, but a man she was purportedly with answered her phone and asked him not to disturb them.

He called her one last time at around 6pm on that day, but she didn't respond.

The convict decided to kill her and bought a knife from a nearby supermarket and waited for her to return home.

He accosted her at around 8.10pm and asked her about the affair with the man who answered his call.

He stabbed her before she could respond.

He took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and then called the police.

The building's security guard and a delivery man were the two witnesses to the murder.

The police found the convict with his wife's body and the knife, the murder weapon, in his hand.

He confessed to his crime to public prosecutors and said he didn't regret killing his wife.