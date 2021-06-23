UAE: Man jailed after girls falsely accuse him of taking indecent pictures

Duo tried to frame the man in a bid to settle scores against family disputes.

An investigation conducted by the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police has revealed that two girls tried to implicate a man by levelling trumped-up charges that he forcibly took indecent photographs of them with his mobile phone.

The duo tried to frame the man in a bid to seek revenge and settle scores against family disputes.

The victim, who is of Arab origin, filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for the financial and moral damages he sustained because of the false report that was submitted to the police by the defendant, who is the father of one of the girls and the brother of the other, according to 'Emarat Al Youm'.

Earlier, the man was imprisoned for two months and was banned from travelling outside the UAE after his release from the prison on the basis of trumped-up charges.

The victim had sought compensation on the grounds that he sustained material and moral damages after his reputation was tarnished by the defendant and his passport was also seized by the authorities for four months.

He also purportedly ran up a debt because of his imprisonment and could not pay his children’s school fees.

However, a RAK court rejected the plaintiff’s lawsuit for compensation claims.

The court said that the defendant was unaware that the girls had lied and levelled trump-up charges against the victim.

The court stated that the defendant used his legitimate right to inform the police of what his daughter and sister had told him about the incident, and he did not intend to harm the plaintiff.