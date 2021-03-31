UAE: Man gets one-year jail term for stealing a car

Convict fined Dh55,000 and to be deported to his home country after serving the sentence

A man, 45, of Asian origin was sentenced to a one-year prison term and fined Dh55,000 followed by his deportation to his home country after serving time in jail for stealing an Emirati’s car.

The convict had stolen the car and handed over the vehicle to a broker who deals with used cars.

The Dubai Police authorities had received a complaint about the vehicle found to be missing from a transportation agency’s garage at Al Mamzar.

A police probe revealed that the vehicle was stolen by a former driver of the transportation agency.

The accused was identified following the scanning of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage in the neighbourhood, where the theft had occurred.

Soon, the accused was arrested.

Initially, during the interrogation, he tried to deny the charge, but later he owned up to his crime when he was confronted with evidence.

He confessed to the police that he had handed over the vehicle to a broker, who deals with used cars in lieu of money.