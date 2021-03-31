- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Man gets one-year jail term for stealing a car
Convict fined Dh55,000 and to be deported to his home country after serving the sentence
A man, 45, of Asian origin was sentenced to a one-year prison term and fined Dh55,000 followed by his deportation to his home country after serving time in jail for stealing an Emirati’s car.
The convict had stolen the car and handed over the vehicle to a broker who deals with used cars.
The Dubai Police authorities had received a complaint about the vehicle found to be missing from a transportation agency’s garage at Al Mamzar.
A police probe revealed that the vehicle was stolen by a former driver of the transportation agency.
The accused was identified following the scanning of closed-circuit TV (CCTV) camera footage in the neighbourhood, where the theft had occurred.
Soon, the accused was arrested.
Initially, during the interrogation, he tried to deny the charge, but later he owned up to his crime when he was confronted with evidence.
He confessed to the police that he had handed over the vehicle to a broker, who deals with used cars in lieu of money.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli