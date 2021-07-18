Crime and Courts
UAE: Man found dead behind Eid prayer hall in Fujairah

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 18, 2021

The body has been transferred to the forensics department to determine the cause of death.


A 39-year-old Emirati man was found dead behind an Eid prayer hall in Fujairah, the police said.

The operations room received a report at 8pm on Saturday, following which a police patrol, an ambulance and forensic teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

The body has been transferred to the forensics department to determine the cause of death.




