UAE: Man found dead behind Eid prayer hall in Fujairah
The body has been transferred to the forensics department to determine the cause of death.
A 39-year-old Emirati man was found dead behind an Eid prayer hall in Fujairah, the police said.
The operations room received a report at 8pm on Saturday, following which a police patrol, an ambulance and forensic teams were immediately dispatched to the site.
