UAE: Man arrested for Emirati's murder behind Eid prayer musallah
A 31-year-old Chinese was arrested within 48 hours for his alleged involvement.
The Criminal Investigation Department of Fujairah Police has caught the alleged killer of a 39-year-old Emirati, whose body was found behind the Eid Musallah in Fujairah.
A 31-year-old Chinese national was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing last Saturday, within 48 hours.
Brigadier Hamid Muhammad Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations said investigations began immediately after a forensic doctor confirmed there was a criminal aspect.
Director of the Department of Criminal Investigations Brigadier General Mohamed Ahmed Al Shaer, who headed the team, said the crime scene and the victim’s vehicle were analysed. The suspect was then identified and arrested with the stolen items in his possession.
Man found dead behind Eid prayer hall
According to the suspect, he saw the victim’s vehicle parked behind the Eid Musallah in a dark area with the engine on. He surprised the victim by opening the back door, sat on the seat and threatened him with a firearm he had previously stolen from a villa.
When the victim stepped out of the vehicle, the suspect shot him and left him bleeding, and escaped in the former’s vehicle, which he parked at the beach in a dark place. He also stole the victim’s personal belongings including his wallet.
The suspect also directed the policemen to where the firearm used in the crime was hidden.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, praised the professionalism of the police officers, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the completion of all procedures for referring the case to the Public Prosecution.
He said the Fujairah Police will tackle anyone who dares breach security.
