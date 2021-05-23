UAE: Jail term of driver who ran over and killed cyclist revoked

The cyclist had jumped a red light, and the motorist, who crossed a yellow signal, was unable to stop in time.

A French national and a UAE resident, who was earlier sentenced to a month's jail term for causing a cyclist's death when the victim had jumped a red light, has had his imprisonment revoked and is ordered to pay a fine by the Dubai Court of Appeals.

The convict, 50, denied wrongful death and damaging property charges at the Dubai Traffic Court.

He was convicted in April and sentenced to a month's jail term and also ordered to pay a Dh10,000 fine.

His driving licence was suspended for three months and was ordered to pay Dh200,000 in blood money in line with the UAE law.

The cyclist was run over by the convict on November 2, 2020, and the incident had occurred on Sheikh Rashid Road in Dubai.

The cyclist, whose nationality and age were not disclosed, had sustained fatal head injuries in the crash.

Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates argued that the cyclist jumped the pedestrian red light, which led to his death.

"While the cyclist crossed a red pedestrian signal, my client crossed a yellow traffic signal [and] not red," the lawyer said.

The lawyer said the cyclist appeared all of a sudden and surprised her client.

"Taken by surprise, my client couldn't avoid hitting him," she further argued in court.

According to Article 25 of the UAE's traffic law, a yellow signal allows a vehicle to cross with caution, she told the court.

The judges at the Court of Appeals revoked the convict’s one-month prison sentence but upheld the fine and suspension of his driving licence for three months.

Though he will have to pay the victim’s family Dh200,000 in blood money, his insurance company will bear the cost.