UAE hotel cleaner jailed for peeping into couple's suite
The defendant and the hotel were also ordered to pay Dh50,000.
A hotel cleaner in Ras Al Khaimah was sentenced to two months in jail after he was found peeping into an Arab couple’s suite.
The male guest caught the cleaner looking into their room and immediately reported the incident to the police, records at the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court show. The defendant was found guilty.
The Arab man also took the case to the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, seeking compensation for the moral damages he and his wife had suffered. “We paid extra money so that my wife and I can have privacy at the hotel, and yet this happened,” he argued in court.
Ruling in favour of the complainant, the civil court ordered the cleaner and the hotel to pay the plaintiff Dh50,000 in compensation, in addition to settling court charges and lawyer’s fees.
The defendant and the hotel were also ordered to pay Dh50,000.
In The City
