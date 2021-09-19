UAE: German man jailed for stealing Rolex watches worth Dh38,000

The man confessed to selling the watches for Dh28,000

A German man has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing two Rolex watches worth Dh38,000 from a car after breaking into it.

The defendant, 37, connected the car’s lighting wires to one of his devices to unlock the car, which was parked near a cafe in the Business Bay area. This caused the vehicle’s breaks and rear lights to malfunction.

When the car owner, an Emirati man, returned to his car, he noticed its electrical system was not working. Upon arriving home, he discovered that the watches were missing and reported the incident to the Dubai Police.

The police arrested the German man after he confessed to the theft, saying that he sold the watches to an Algerian man for Dh28,000.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the man, but prosecutors appealed the sentence.

Mohammad Al Najar, the man’s lawyer, said: “The confession was coerced, while the device they claim he used to unlock the car and the money he took in return for allegedly selling the watches were never found.”

ALSO READ:

>> Gardener murders elderly man for being 'talkative', jailed for life

>> Two jailed for a year, fined Dh200,000 for online video throwing fake money at workers

Judges at the appeal court dismissed the defence’s argument and sentenced the man to three months in prison followed by deportation. He was also fined Dh38,000.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com