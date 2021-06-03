UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into prostitution

They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs.

A gang of six Asians, who forced women into prostitution, has been sentenced to jail on charges of human trafficking, the Ajman criminal court has ruled.

One of their victims was a 28-year-old woman who came into the country to work as a housemaid, according to police investigations.

The woman said she met one of the defendants on Facebook. “I told her my sponsor did not treat me well, so she offered me a job with a higher salary and said I would work as a maid in another place, so I agreed and ran away,” the victim told the police.

She said the female accused hosted her in a flat and took her phone, ID cards and clothes. In the apartment, the victim found five other girls of the same nationality. She found out that they were being forced to work as prostitutes.

The victim managed to steal a phone and call the police for help. As soon as she sent the location to the cops’ operations room, a team CID officers was sent to the site to confirm the information. Officers found and freed the women and arrested all the gang members.

