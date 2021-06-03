- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into prostitution
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs.
A gang of six Asians, who forced women into prostitution, has been sentenced to jail on charges of human trafficking, the Ajman criminal court has ruled.
One of their victims was a 28-year-old woman who came into the country to work as a housemaid, according to police investigations.
The woman said she met one of the defendants on Facebook. “I told her my sponsor did not treat me well, so she offered me a job with a higher salary and said I would work as a maid in another place, so I agreed and ran away,” the victim told the police.
She said the female accused hosted her in a flat and took her phone, ID cards and clothes. In the apartment, the victim found five other girls of the same nationality. She found out that they were being forced to work as prostitutes.
The victim managed to steal a phone and call the police for help. As soon as she sent the location to the cops’ operations room, a team CID officers was sent to the site to confirm the information. Officers found and freed the women and arrested all the gang members.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into...
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Indian businessman pays Dh500k, saves man on ...
The 45-year-old had been languishing in jail awaiting capital... READ MORE
-
News
Ajman varsity holds drive-thru graduation ceremony
Parents, siblings, friends and relatives chauffeured graduates to the ... READ MORE
-
Government
For UAE workers, midday break is a 'life-saver'...
Employers must provide a clear schedule to inform workers of their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid safety rules: Dubai Police issue 10,745...
The offences included failure to wear face masks in public and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,989 Covid-19 cases, 1,960...
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 3 are 576,947. READ MORE
-
News
Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can...
There is plenty of demand for part-time workers, especially during... READ MORE
-
News
Filipino delivery rider wins Dh1m in Dubai's...
He couldn't sleep all night and even had to check his blood pressure. READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa