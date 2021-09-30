UAE: Gang jailed for stealing exhaust filters worth Dh3.6 million from 431 cars
The convicts got the cars from a rent-a-car company in Dubai and transported them to their own workshop, where they cut the exhausts and stole the filters
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a gang of four Asians to four years in prison, followed by deportation, for stealing exhaust filters worth Dh3.64 million from 431 cars from a car rental company in Dubai.
According to police investigation, the case dates back to October 2020, when the car rental company discovered that all the cars rented by a client (the first convict) sounded noisier than usual.
When the owner of the company sent the cars to the workshop for inspection, it was found that the chrome exhaust filters — which reduce smoke emission — were stolen from them.
A police officer said in the investigation that a team had gathered information and concluded that the first convict and three others were involved in the theft.
The accused rented all 431 cars from the company and transported them to their own workshop, where the convicts cut the exhausts and stole the filters from inside. They later returned the cars to the rental company after welding the exhaust.
ALSO READ:
>> Woman acquitted of assaulting 86-year-old husband
>> Up to 2 years in jail, Dh500,000 fine for blackmailing others online
After they were arrested, one of the suspects admitted that he joined others in destroying the car exhausts and stealing the filters. He also said he asked one of the convicts to rent the cars for Dh180 per vehicle.
Another convict said he was asked to cut the exhausts for a daily wage of Dh60. All convicts admitted their participation in the crime.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang jailed for stealing car exhaust filters ...
The convicts got the cars from a rent-a-car company in Dubai and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Adihex 2021
He toured the various pavilions, showcasing the latest equestrian and ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, partly cloudy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rain storms lash country in...
Several parts of the country put on orange alert READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: The stunning Al Wasl Dome in all...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony