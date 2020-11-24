UAE expat wants ownership of dead husband's house, court says no
She has also requested to divide the inheritance between her and seven sons of her late Emirati husband.
The ownership of a plot of land granted to an Emirati national cannot be transferred to his foreign wife after his death, the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ruled. The expat widow of an Emirati national cannot also sell the granted land of her late husband, the court added.
“The ownership of a granted land cannot be transferred or sold unless it is done before the death of the Emirati national.”
Court records show that an African woman filed a lawsuit requesting the court to affirm her ownership of a house she inherited from her late Emirati husband.
She has also requested the court to divide the inheritance between her and seven sons of her late Emirati husband as per the Sharia law.
In her plea, the woman said that she was married to the Emirati national, and they had a daughter.
“He had written me an (unofficial) paper in which he declared that the house I stayed in was part of my dowry, and that the ownership of the house shall be transferred to me if our marriage remained for one to three years.”
The court assigned an expert to look into the case. He stated that the house was granted to the late Emirati husband, and he did not have a title deed issued in his name by the bodies concerned.
The court turned down the woman’s request, stating that the ownership of properties may not be transferred only by registration.
“There must be a valid ownership transfer contract and then registration,” the court said.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
9 people, firms convicted in Dh306m money...
Each of the nine firms was fined Dh50 million by the Abu Dhabi court. READ MORE
-
Government
India External Affairs Minister to visit UAE
The visit is part of his official tour covering Bahrain, UAE and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank
MoFAIC 'renews its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia' regarding such... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty Tuesday in parts in store...
Weather: Dusty day in parts in store along with rain READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews