UAE: Domestic help sells 3 rented luxury cars to employer for Dh1.65 million

A domestic help of Asian origin is standing trial at the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Misdemeanour Court on charges of selling three luxurious rented cars such as Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren to his employer for Dh1,650,000.

The employer is also of Asian origin.

The accused was working as a domestic help with the employer, who had filed a complaint that initially he had bought the car from the defendant and later he realised that those belonged to a car rental firm.

The defendant’s lawyers Salem Ahmed Al Kit and Mahmoud Hanafi said that the court heard the case on Monday and the next hearing would be held on September 12.

Al Kait said he pleaded with the court to set his client free since the documents attributed to him were forged.

He also cited discrepancies in the charges levelled by the complainant such as the defendant sold him expensive cars that later turned out to be belonging to a car rental company while he worked as a domestic help for him for three months.

He further argued that the defendant’s income did not even allow him to buy tyres for “any of those three vehicles”.

He also sought to know the source of the money that the complainant had paid to the defendant.

