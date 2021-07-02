UAE: Doctor convicted for wrong diagnosis

The lady doctor wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering from lupus

A lady doctor has been convicted of malpractice after she wrongly diagnosed a pregnant woman to be suffering from lupus.

Public prosecutors’ records revealed that a 31-year-old woman, who belonged to South Africa, was rushed to a private hospital in Dubai in March 2016 after she had complained of heartburn, chest pain, swollen face and body.

She was examined by a 34-year-old doctor of Iraqi origin, who prescribed paracetamol to treat her, and she was discharged from the hospital after two days. “However, my client’s condition worsened upon her discharge from the hospital, and she lost consciousness at home,” Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowand Advocates said in a court.

“She was found to be in a critical condition by her housemaid, who called an ambulance to rush her to a hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late, and she delivered a stillborn baby. Medical reports found that she had suffered from health complications such as eclampsia and placental abruption.”

Awatif told judges that reports by a Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) committee of physicians confirmed that negligence and malpractice led to her miscarriage of the baby. In January, the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours convicted the defendant and fined her Dh50,0000.

Though she moved the Court of Appeals, her plea was overturned, and she was recently ordered to pay an additional Dh20,000 as blood money for the stillborn child. Awatif has also filed a civil case seeking compensation for the emotional and physical damages her client has suffered. Further legal proceedings are in progress.

afkar@khaleejtimes.com