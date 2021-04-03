UAE: Dh60,000 blood money for heirs of youth killed in road accident

The erring driver was also ordered to pay a fine of Dh2,000 for inattentive driving that ended in the victim’s manslaughter.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court has ordered a gulf driver and the company ensuring his vehicle to both compensate the heirs of an Asian youth, killed in a recent road accident, with Dh60,000.

The traffic court, earlier, found the defendant guilty of killing the victim, and ordered him to pay Dh100,000 - half of the set Diya (blood money).

Only half the regular Diya (Dh200,000) was ruled out because the victim was partially responsible for the accident since he was crossing the road from a non-pedestrian area.

The heirs of the victim, including his wife, mother and sister, approached the RAK Civil Court seeking compensation for the financial and moral loss they suffered after losing their only breadwinner.

The Court stated that though a Diya was ruled by the traffic court, the heirs are still eligible for an extra compensation against the financial and moral loss they suffered incurred, particularly as the victim proved to be their only breadwinner.

Accordingly, the Court ordered the erring driver and his insurance company to pay the three heirs equally Dh60,000, spanning Dh40,000 for the financial loss, and Dh20,000 for the moral damage.

