UAE: Dh204,000 payout for doctor who didn't receive salary for 3 months
The complainant had been paid his monthly salary of Dh68,000 till last September.
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a medical centre to pay a doctor Dh204,000 in unpaid dues from last year.
The doctor said that though he had tried to settle the dispute amicably considering the financial constraints the defendant was undergoing, his efforts failed.
He stated that he had joined the centre in 2019 on a monthly salary of Dh68,000.
He had received his pay till last September, following which the payment was stopped for the next three months as the defendant was facing legal disputes.
According to Al Bayan, the doctor has alleged that the centre has refused to clear his dues.
The court has ordered the defendant, who is in judicial custody, to pay Dh204,000 to the doctor and also pick up the tab for his legal expenses.
