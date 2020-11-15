UAE court orders man to pay Dh400,000 he borrowed from ex-fiancee

Official court records stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit against the man when he refused to pay back the money to her.

A young man has been asked by the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance to pay back Dh400,000 he borrowed from his ex-fiancee after their engagement was called off.

The woman said he had lent Dh400,000 to the man, also an Arab, while they were still engaged after he asked her for the money. She said the man claimed he wanted it to carry out upkeep of his building.

The woman said she had transferred the cash to the man’s bank account and also presented to court a copy of the bank transfer receipt to support her claims.

According to the woman, the man had promised to pay back her cash after their wedding, which never happened.

After the engagement was cancelled, the complainant said she asked the man to pay back her cash, but he refused.

In her lawsuit, the woman urged the court to force her ex-fiancé to pay back her cash in addition to a 12 per cent interest for delaying the payment and Dh50,000 for the damages she suffered.

The man, however, denied borrowing the cash from the woman when he appeared in court. He claimed that he had handed over the Dh400,000 to the woman as dowry when they were still engaged. And when their engagement was cancelled due to some discord, the woman had to return the dowry. He said that she transferred the money into his account.

The woman refuted the man’s claims, stressing that she never received any dowry from him and he was concocting stories.

She also presented witnesses who confirmed that their engagement took place at a later date than the date the man claims to have handed over the dowry to her.

The man had presented no evidence or witnesses to confirm that he paid dowry to the woman.

After hearing from all parties, the court ordered the man to pay back the Dh400,000 he took from the woman plus a five per cent interest and the legal expenses she incurred.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com