UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to obtain Schengen visa
One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in exchange for Dh24,443
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four Asians to a six-month jail term, followed by deportation, on charges of forging their UAE entry visa, bank statements and other government documents.
According to the police and public prosecution investigation, an employee at a European country's embassy was suspicious of the documents. He submitted a report of the incident to relevant authorities.
A police officer said the passport holders' sponsor was summoned for an investigation. The sponsor said the first convict was a manager at his company, but denied knowing the other three convicts.
One of the convicts admitted that the first convict promised him and another convict European visas in exchange for Dh24,443.
He had handed over half the amount when he was in his home country and paid the rest after obtaining a UAE visa, which would allow him to obtain an entry visa to a European country.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Car showroom fined for misleading sales promotion using social media influencer
>> UAE: Man to pay Dh6,000 for sending offensive voice message
Another convict said that upon his arrival in Dubai on a work visa, the first convict promised him that she would help him obtain a European visa in exchange for an unspecified amount.
She offered him and another convict a place to stay until she completed the necessary procedures for obtaining the visa.
All convicts in the case were arrested.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to...
One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect dip in...
Skies to become cloudier by afternoon READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility
Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday...
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer...
His condition started to deteriorate on Saturday night READ MORE
-
Americas
US condemns drone attack on Jazan airport in...
State department denounces Houthi strike that left 10 injured in Jazan READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury