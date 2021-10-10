UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to obtain Schengen visa

One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in exchange for Dh24,443

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four Asians to a six-month jail term, followed by deportation, on charges of forging their UAE entry visa, bank statements and other government documents.

According to the police and public prosecution investigation, an employee at a European country's embassy was suspicious of the documents. He submitted a report of the incident to relevant authorities.

A police officer said the passport holders' sponsor was summoned for an investigation. The sponsor said the first convict was a manager at his company, but denied knowing the other three convicts.

One of the convicts admitted that the first convict promised him and another convict European visas in exchange for Dh24,443.

He had handed over half the amount when he was in his home country and paid the rest after obtaining a UAE visa, which would allow him to obtain an entry visa to a European country.

Another convict said that upon his arrival in Dubai on a work visa, the first convict promised him that she would help him obtain a European visa in exchange for an unspecified amount.

She offered him and another convict a place to stay until she completed the necessary procedures for obtaining the visa.

All convicts in the case were arrested.