UAE: 2 expats jailed for sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy at grocery store

The boy's mother had sent him to buy bread from the grocery store

Two expats, aged 20 and 31, have been sentenced to six months imprisonment by an Ajman Criminal Court for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old Arab child at a grocery store.

According to police investigation, the father of the victim filed a complaint at a police station on May 20 -- after his wife told him at 4pm that their son had gone to the grocery store (under the building) to buy bread and had not returned.

The concerned father had also sent his elder son to look for his younger brother.

Recounting the assault, the victim told his brother that the grocery story manager along with another man had held him down and sexually assaulted him.

They also recorded a video of the assault with a phone, he added.

Both Asian men will be deported after serving their jail term.