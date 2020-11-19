Two students land in jail for robbing Dubai worker using stun gun

The duo robbed the worker of cash while intimidating him with the gun.

Two students, who robbed a worker with a stun gun, have been sentenced to one year each in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The court earlier heard that the incident took place at 5am on July 18. The duo — an Emirati and a Bahraini — aged 20, robbed the worker of cash while intimidating him with the gun. They took a wallet with Dh3,000 from him after forcing him inside their car.

The court also ordered confiscation of the gun.

The Dubai public prosecution requested strict penalties for them.

The worker, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi, recounted during investigation how he was stopped by the pair while he was walking outside a grocery store near his place. “A car stopped and a man stepped down. He grabbed me by the shoulder saying that he is a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer. He accused me of selling cigarettes.”

The worker recalled how he was then forced inside the back seat of the car. “That man sat by my side while holding a stun gun. His accomplice was then behind the wheel and I could not see his face well because I was so scared of the man beside me.”

The worker was told to give his wallet, mobile phone and Emirates ID.

He said that after a five-minute drive, the duo returned his ID and mobile phone and then dropped him in Al Quoz residential area. He could spot the car number plate and then went to file a complaint at Bur Dubai police station.

He recognised one of the suspects at the police station.

A police sergeant said that the main accused admitted to pulling the worker inside the car and posing as a CID officer.

The policeman said that the defendant handed over the stun gun to the police. An amount of Dh925, which was taken from the complainant, was also found in his possession. His accomplice told the police that they had stopped other workers on that day but did not find any money with them.

The duo can appeal the ruling within 15 days from its issuance date.

mary@khaleejtimes.com