Two farmers jailed for forging documents to obtain driving licences in Dubai
They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an event management company
Two farmers have been sentenced to six months each in jail after the Dubai Court of First Instance found them guilty of forging documents to obtain driving licences.
The court documents show that the Pakistani men aged 29 and 23 committed acts of forgery.
The 29-year-old accused fraudulently obtained a driving licence after submitting forged papers, including a residency visa (with falsified personal details) and a NOC letter. The court ordered him to pay a Dh150,000 fine. The other defendant presented similar copies to a driving institute as well to get a driving licence.
Both the men will be deported after completing their penalties. They were convicted of forgery and use of forged documents.
The case was registered at Jebel Ali police station on September 7 last year.
A legal researcher at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said during the public prosecution investigation that the accused presented applications to obtain two driving licences through a driving institute. “A traffic file was opened for each of them after receiving the required documents. There were, however, discrepancies in the papers as to their workplace as their residence visas showed.”
The legal researcher told the investigator said that the duo also submitted no-objection certificates (NOC) falsely attributed to an event management firm. “They lied that they worked for that company and forged the letters accordingly.”
However, after checking the defendants’ Emirates IDs in the GDRFA’s e-system, it became clear that the defendants lied in the documents they submitted.
The researcher added that the papers submitted by the men, including the NOC letters and the residence visas were fake. A complaint was then lodged at Jebel Ali police station.
The fake documents used by the defendants were seized. The defendants can file an appeal within 15 days from the date of ruling issuance.
mary@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Two farmers jailed for forging documents to...
They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an ... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'We are on track to making UAE the...
Leader lauds UAE's achievements during Covid-19 pandemic and Israel... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'UAE weathers challenges of 2020'
VP lauds UAE's response to Covid pandemic, talks about country's... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE court orders customer to repay Dh2m loan to...
He alleged the bank manipulated his loan contract, which was found... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews