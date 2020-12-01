Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Two farmers jailed for forging documents to obtain driving licences in Dubai

Marie Nammour /Dubai
mary@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 1, 2020

They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an event management company

Two farmers have been sentenced to six months each in jail after the Dubai Court of First Instance found them guilty of forging documents to obtain driving licences.

The court documents show that the Pakistani men aged 29 and 23 committed acts of forgery.

The 29-year-old accused fraudulently obtained a driving licence after submitting forged papers, including a residency visa (with falsified personal details) and a NOC letter. The court ordered him to pay a Dh150,000 fine. The other defendant presented similar copies to a driving institute as well to get a driving licence.

Both the men will be deported after completing their penalties. They were convicted of forgery and use of forged documents.

The case was registered at Jebel Ali police station on September 7 last year.

A legal researcher at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said during the public prosecution investigation that the accused presented applications to obtain two driving licences through a driving institute. “A traffic file was opened for each of them after receiving the required documents. There were, however, discrepancies in the papers as to their workplace as their residence visas showed.”

The legal researcher told the investigator said that the duo also submitted no-objection certificates (NOC) falsely attributed to an event management firm. “They lied that they worked for that company and forged the letters accordingly.”

However, after checking the defendants’ Emirates IDs in the GDRFA’s e-system, it became clear that the defendants lied in the documents they submitted.

The researcher added that the papers submitted by the men, including the NOC letters and the residence visas were fake. A complaint was then lodged at Jebel Ali police station.

The fake documents used by the defendants were seized. The defendants can file an appeal within 15 days from the date of ruling issuance.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

author

Marie Nammour

Originally from Lebanon, Marie has been covering the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution, immigration and labour issues often, and the Dubai International Film Festival. A graduate from the Holy Spirit university of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city to the north of Beirut, she worked as an in-house reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station back home and a legal translator for a renowned law college in the Lebanese capital. Speaks fluently four languages and is fond of travelling, psychology, learning more and grown by now a rich ‘criminal’ imagination…




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20161208&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=312079838&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 