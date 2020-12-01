Two farmers jailed for forging documents to obtain driving licences in Dubai

They forged residency visas and NOCs, showing that they worked for an event management company

Two farmers have been sentenced to six months each in jail after the Dubai Court of First Instance found them guilty of forging documents to obtain driving licences.

The court documents show that the Pakistani men aged 29 and 23 committed acts of forgery.

The 29-year-old accused fraudulently obtained a driving licence after submitting forged papers, including a residency visa (with falsified personal details) and a NOC letter. The court ordered him to pay a Dh150,000 fine. The other defendant presented similar copies to a driving institute as well to get a driving licence.

Both the men will be deported after completing their penalties. They were convicted of forgery and use of forged documents.

The case was registered at Jebel Ali police station on September 7 last year.

A legal researcher at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said during the public prosecution investigation that the accused presented applications to obtain two driving licences through a driving institute. “A traffic file was opened for each of them after receiving the required documents. There were, however, discrepancies in the papers as to their workplace as their residence visas showed.”

The legal researcher told the investigator said that the duo also submitted no-objection certificates (NOC) falsely attributed to an event management firm. “They lied that they worked for that company and forged the letters accordingly.”

However, after checking the defendants’ Emirates IDs in the GDRFA’s e-system, it became clear that the defendants lied in the documents they submitted.

The researcher added that the papers submitted by the men, including the NOC letters and the residence visas were fake. A complaint was then lodged at Jebel Ali police station.

The fake documents used by the defendants were seized. The defendants can file an appeal within 15 days from the date of ruling issuance.

