Trio jailed for robbing teacher of Dh1,300 at knifepoint in Dubai villa

The thieves attacked her and her daughters

Three expats were sentenced to jail terms on Sunday by the Dubai Court of First Instance for breaking into a villa and robbing an Irish teacher of cash at knifepoint.

The court earlier heard how the three men, all Pakistanis, aged between 30 and 36, stormed into the villa - together with an accomplice at large - on August 16 and robbed a teacher and her daughters of a total of Dh1,300. A complaint was lodged at Bur Dubai police station.

The court sentenced two of the defendants to three years in jail and their accomplice to two-year imprisonment.

The court ordered the deportation of the accused at the end of their jail terms and after payment of a Dh1,300 fine.

A police sergeant, who went to the crime scene after being alerted about the robbery incident, recalled having seen the teacher crying with her daughters. “She said that some thieves attacked her and her daughters. Through investigation, we identified the suspects, including persons who had previously visited the villa with the help of the gardener.”

Two defendants admitted to the charge to the sergeant. “They entered through the main door that was unlocked. One of them held one of the daughters while another threatened the teacher with a knife and forced her to lead them to the cash,” the police officer told the investigator.

The thieves left the villa after threatening the teacher not to call the police.

The teacher, a 58-year-old, said that she was in the kitchen around noon when she heard the front door being opened. “I went to check around and found a man wearing a mask in the house. I was so shocked that I fell down. I gave him whatever money I had in my purse and asked him not to hurt us.”

She said that a thief threatened her daughter with a stick. “The thieves went upstairs looking for money. After they left, my daughter reported the incident to the police.”

During the public prosecution investigation, two defendants admitted to have planned to target the villa and split the money later. They purchased masks and were given a ride by an accomplice. They got away with the money after threatening the teacher and her daughters with a knife.

The defendants can appeal the ruling within 15 days.

