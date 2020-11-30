Crime and Courts
Special courts in UAE to try money laundering crimes

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 30, 2020
Reuters file photo used for illustrative purpose

Special units at the courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah

Special courts to try money laundering crimes have been set up across the UAE.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, issued ministerial resolutions on setting up the the special units at the courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

Each court will have minor, major and appeals circuits.

The resolutions come as part of the ministry’s approach to "supporting specialised judiciary to ensure quality and consistency of legal judgements".

It will also support the country’s efforts and efficiency in combating crimes related to money laundering.




