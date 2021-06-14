Crime and Courts
Saudi Arabia: Wife pours hot tea on husband's hand, he takes her to court

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 14, 2021

The wife said the husband had pushed her hard.


A Saudi citizen has filed a lawsuit against his wife seeking compensation after she poured a cup of hot tea on his hands.

According to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the incident happened after a heated argument between the two, where the husband pushed the wife hard, and she poured hot tea on him.

The husband then filed a lawsuit against his wife demanding compensation for the burns he suffered and also sought punishment for his wife.

On her part, the wife claimed that she did it in self defense, and said that it was the only way for her to stop her husband who had attacked her.




