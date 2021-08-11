No ID for child, no school admission: Dad in Dubai faces trial
The accused has been referred to the family misdemeanour court.
A father in Dubai faces trial for failing to obtain identity documents for his daughter. The girl was not enrolled in a school as she did not have the necessary documents.
The Dubai Public Prosecution said on Wednesday that the accused has been referred to family misdemeanour court.
A criminal case was registered, after which the public prosecution accused the father of two misdemeanour offences: Failure to get his daughter identity documents; and not admitting her to school for no valid reason.
Both offences are punishable under the UAE's child rights law (Wadeema law).
The Dubai Police had on Tuesday revealed that of the 103 child abuses cases they handled last year, 17 were deprived of identity documents, and 14 of their education rights.
Major-General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, director of the General Department of Human Rights, Dubai Police, had said: "All children must be provided with appropriate living standards, access to health services, education, equal opportunities in essential services and facilities without any kind of discrimination. The UAE law protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses."
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Father to face trial for not getting ID,...
The accused has been referred to the family misdemeanour court. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Health department issues new scammer alert
Fraudsters have been attempting to steal personal data by misusing... READ MORE
-
Transport
Hijri New Year: Free parking, no road toll...
ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Lawyers hail new 24x7 'virtual pleading'...
The service allows litigants to present their arguments, evidence and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Expired visas of some residents extended...
Many residents whose visas had expired have been granted the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
News
Clock Tower: How Dubai's 61-yr-old landmark keeps ...
The timepiece is managed by leading watch brand Omega. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Reach airport 6 hours before...
The test counters will start four hours before departure time and... READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi