Man in Dubai threatens to set himself on fire in company office over unpaid dues
The accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager, is now facing charges of issuing threats and blackmail.
An expat has been charged at a Dubai court for allegedly getting into a company office carrying a can of petrol and threatening an accountant that he would set himself on fire unless the owner paid him his business dues.
The accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager, is now facing charges of issuing threats and blackmail.
The incident allegedly happened on September 9. It was reported at Al Rafaa police station.
A policeman said that they received a report about a problem at a contracting company’s office in Al Hamriyah.
“I was on patrol duty at 1pm when we were alerted about the incident. We went to the location and there, I was told that the problem is at the accountant’s office.”
The officer found the defendant standing at the accountant’s office. “The latter told me that he is claiming amounts of money from that company and he still did not get it.”
The police officer later learned from one of the employees that the accused brought with him a can of petrol. “I spotted the can which the accused kept at a distance. I asked the defendant about the reason he had brought petrol with him, to which he replied that he would do something to himself unless he got paid his dues.”
The accused was then handcuffed and taken into police custody.
The accounts manager, a 32-year-old Egyptian, said that the accused arrived in the company office at 1pm. “He carried a can of petrol. The man threatened me that he would set himself on fire unless his dues were paid. Police were called.”
The accused admitted to the charge during the police interrogation and the public prosecution investigation.
The court will issue a verdict on November 24.
mary@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Man in Dubai threatens to set himself on fire...
The accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager, is now facing charges ... READ MORE
-
Health
Sheikh Hamdan's tribute to team that performed...
He met the team that did the surgery to correct a spinal defect... READ MORE
-
Transport
Free bus services for visitors to grand Abu Dhabi ...
The buses will be available every hour from 3pm to 7pm READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat jailed for assaulting cops, breaking...
A police officer recounted how the defendant invited him to drink... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews