Man in Dubai threatens to set himself on fire in company office over unpaid dues

An expat has been charged at a Dubai court for allegedly getting into a company office carrying a can of petrol and threatening an accountant that he would set himself on fire unless the owner paid him his business dues.

The accused, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi manager, is now facing charges of issuing threats and blackmail.

The incident allegedly happened on September 9. It was reported at Al Rafaa police station.

A policeman said that they received a report about a problem at a contracting company’s office in Al Hamriyah.

“I was on patrol duty at 1pm when we were alerted about the incident. We went to the location and there, I was told that the problem is at the accountant’s office.”

The officer found the defendant standing at the accountant’s office. “The latter told me that he is claiming amounts of money from that company and he still did not get it.”

The police officer later learned from one of the employees that the accused brought with him a can of petrol. “I spotted the can which the accused kept at a distance. I asked the defendant about the reason he had brought petrol with him, to which he replied that he would do something to himself unless he got paid his dues.”

The accused was then handcuffed and taken into police custody.

The accounts manager, a 32-year-old Egyptian, said that the accused arrived in the company office at 1pm. “He carried a can of petrol. The man threatened me that he would set himself on fire unless his dues were paid. Police were called.”

The accused admitted to the charge during the police interrogation and the public prosecution investigation.

The court will issue a verdict on November 24.

