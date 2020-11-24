Man held in UAE for creating fake social media profiles to threaten, blackmail Netizens
Suspect was arrested red-handed from his accommodation in Umm Al Quwain, police say
The Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested an Arab resident for allegedly threatening and blackmailing social media users.
The suspect used fake accounts on social media to hide his identity, according to Lt-Col Marwan Rashid Mohamed, head of Organised Crime department, Umm Al Quwain Police.
“The suspect used an app for chatting; and other social media accounts, which he created using phone numbers from outside the country.”
One of the complainants was an Arab in his twenties. “He received threats of murder and exploitation,” the officer said.
On being alerted, the police set up a special team, which managed to arrest the suspect “red-handed at his accommodation”.
All the devices he used to commit the crime were seized, Lt-Col Mohamed said. The suspect has been referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.
Lt-Col Mohamed advised residents to be cautious when talking to strangers online. “Don’t respond to or deal with suspected calls or emails. Instead of getting intimidated by such calls, report them to the police immediately.”
Penalties
According to the UAE laws, a two-year jail term and Dh50,000 fine are the penalties for those using the Internet to blackmail or threaten others.
If the threat is to commit a crime or for defaming others, the jail term could be increased to 10 years.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
