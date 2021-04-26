- EVENTS
Man held at Dubai airport for trying to smuggle drugs in his stomach
640 grams of contraband was found hidden in capsules in the accused's stomach, police say.
A 32-year-old man of Asian origin is facing trial after Dubai Police caught him on charges of trying to smuggle 640 grams of heroin by concealing the narcotics in his stomach via the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Police records revealed that the accused was arrested after a Customs official suspected the traveller, who appeared nervous and anxious at the airport. Though initially, the search of his luggage didn't reveal any suspicious object, later several capsules containing the drugs were found hidden in his stomach.
He confessed to the police that he was asked to smuggle in the capsules by some people in his home country. The contraband was supposed to be handed over to a person, who was slated to meet him at a hotel in Deira.
The police are looking for the person, who was to receive the drugs, and the accused traveller has been referred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.
