Man arrested in Dubai for setting off 'dangerous' firecrackers in viral video to celebrate baby's birth

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 13, 2020
(Representational image)

(PTI file)

Dubai Police warns the public against the use of fireworks and firecrackers.

The Dubai Police have arrested a man for 'dangerously' setting off firecrackers in a residential area and causing damage to properties.

The man, who had appeared in a viral video while setting off firecrackers to apparently celebrate the birth of his child, has been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The police have warned residents against using firecrackers as this could cause severe burns and even permanent disabilities. It could also spark fires in communities.




