Man arrested in Dubai for setting off 'dangerous' firecrackers in viral video to celebrate baby's birth

Dubai Police warns the public against the use of fireworks and firecrackers.

The Dubai Police have arrested a man for 'dangerously' setting off firecrackers in a residential area and causing damage to properties.

The man, who had appeared in a viral video while setting off firecrackers to apparently celebrate the birth of his child, has been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, a statement issued on Saturday said.

#DubaiPolice has arrested a man for dangerously setting off fireworks. pic.twitter.com/yOVqB74Sua — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 12, 2020

The police have warned residents against using firecrackers as this could cause severe burns and even permanent disabilities. It could also spark fires in communities.